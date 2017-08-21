Fuel prices inch lower as oil market turns bearish

Staff writer

State-owned CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it is lowering its domestic gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.3 per liter today.

SUPPLY GLUT

The refiner said the average cost of its crude oil fell to US$49.73 per barrel this week from US$51.19 a week earlier, as fears remained over a supply glut from US shale production and lower-than-expected crude oil demand in China.

CURRENCY LOSSES

After taking into account a depreciation of NT$0.062 in the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar during the week, CPC said it decided to cut wholesale prices for its fuels by 2.21 percent.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the nation’s only privately owned refiner and CPC’s main rival, announced similar price cuts on Saturday.