European equities fall after attack at tourist destination

Reuters, LONDON

European travel stocks fell sharply on Friday after a van attack at a tourist hot spot in Barcelona, Spain.

Investors were also increasingly concerned about the stability of US President Donald Trump’s administration.

As a global share sell-off spread, the pan-European STOXX 600 on Friday ended the session 0.7 percent lower at 374.20, with blue-chip stocks down 0.4 percent. However, for the week the STOXX 600 rose 0.5 percent from 372.14 on Aug. 11.

All European sectors were in the red.

Travel and leisure stocks led losses, down 1.5 percent, with airlines the worst-performing as investors dropped stocks exposed to tourist flows.

Ryanair Ltd, EasyJet Airline Co Ltd and British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG) recouped some earlier losses, but still closed 0.8 percent to 2 percent lower.

Spanish airport firm AENA SA fell about 2 percent after Thursday’s attack, in which a suspected Muslim militant drove a van into crowds in central Barcelona, killing 13 people.

Spanish stocks closed 0.6 percent lower, with shares in Melia Hotels International SA and IAG’s Madrid-listed shares among the biggest fallers.

“As we’ve seen over the last couple of years in Europe, these kinds of atrocities affect tourism and will hit airline earnings,” ETX Capital analyst Neil Wilson said.

Risky assets, including equities, were hit globally on concerns that Trump might not be able to deliver on his campaign promises, including tax cuts, after disbanding two high-profile business advisory councils.

Although company news was thin on the ground, earnings drove some moves.

Dutch storage firm Royal Vopak NV fell more than 9 percent after it said profit would be 5 percent to 10 percent lower this year than last due to lower occupancy rates.

Irish construction firm Kingspan Group PLC jumped 9.6 percent after it reported that trading profit grew 6 percent in the first half of this year and said the Brexit vote had not had a measurable impact on its UK business.

Shares in German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG were the biggest gainers, surging more than 13 percent to a record high after a second, improved buyout offer from private equity group Bain Capital LP and Cinven was successful.

Straumann, the top gainer on Thursday after a profit beat, fell 3.7 percent as investors moderated their enthusiasm.

The European earnings season is drawing to a close, with 86 percent of second-quarter company reports through.

About 60 percent of these have beaten or met expectations and earnings estimates were trending up, although they were still negative overall after being revised down sharply since the start of earnings season due to concerns about a stronger euro.

“In contrast to the pattern of the last several years in which earnings have routinely disappointed lofty analyst expectations, this year analysts have been overly bearish and earnings have surprised to the upside,” JP Morgan Asset Management portfolio manager Jon Ingram said.