Immigrants key to US lead: Fed official

Bloomberg

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said the US has benefited from immigration and the nation’s historic openness to newcomers is a vital competitive edge that it needs to preserve its lead in the economic race against China.

“Culturally, we are receptive historically to immigrants — that’s one of the things that differentiates us from Japan and China,” Kaplan said on Friday during remarks in Dallas. “Let’s make sure we’re very careful about undermining those things that made us great.”

His comments come in stark contrast to the tone struck by US President Donald Trump’s administration, which has focused on limiting immigration as a way to protect US jobs as part of a broader campaign of economic nationalism spearheaded by Kaplan’s former colleague Steve Bannon.

The White House chief strategist, who Kaplan helped recruit to Goldman Sachs Group Inc in the early 1980s, told the American Prospect magazine that “the economic war with China is everything and we have to be maniacally focused on that” over the next five to 10 years to prevent the US from being overhauled.

Kaplan called immigrant integration one of the “great distinctive competencies” of the US.

The Dallas Fed chief, a former senior Goldman Sachs executive and Harvard Business School professor, frequently says the US needs to boost its workforce to improve economic growth, including through immigration.

China has “a worse aging problem than we do. Why’s that important? It means they’ve got a workforce growth problem and they’re trying to fix it, but it’s going to take 20 to 25 years,” Kaplan said.

That is because it means China would need to raise its birth rate, while the US has historically also been able to rely on immigration.

“You don’t like to screw up your distinctive competencies. That’s one of ours,” he said.

Meanwhile, the US on Friday formally launched an investigation into China’s alleged theft of US intellectual property, a widely expected move following a call from Trump earlier this week to determine whether a probe was needed.

The probe is the administration’s first direct measure against Chinese trade practices, which the White House and US business groups say are bruising US industry.

“After consulting with stakeholders and other government agencies, I have determined that these critical issues merit a thorough investigation,” US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the nation’s top trade negotiator, said in a statement.

China had rebuffed attempts by previous US presidents to take action against its intellectual property practices. Administration officials have said that China’s theft of US intellectual property could amount to as much as US$600 million.

Additional reporting by Reuters