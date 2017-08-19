US, S Korea to start talks Tuesday on trade pact

Reuters, WASHINGTON

The US plans to start negotiations with South Korea on Tuesday in Seoul on amending a five-year-old free-trade agreement, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday.

Lighthizer last month announced plans to hold a special session of the Joint Committee under the US-Korea (KORUS) Free Trade Agreement, months after US President Donald Trump said he would either renegotiate or terminate what he called a “horrible” trade deal.

Lighthizer and South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Hyun-chong are to open the meeting via video conference, to be followed by senior-level talks between US and South Korean officials in Seoul, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement.

“Since KORUS went into effect, our trade deficit in goods with Korea has doubled from US$13.2 billion to US$27.6 billion, while US goods exports have actually gone down,” Lighthizer said in a July 12 statement.

“This is quite different from what the previous administration sold to the American people when it urged approval of this agreement. We can and must do better,” he said.

A South Korean trade official last month said that the joint committee meeting did not necessarily mean that Seoul would renegotiate the deal.

“We will meet and discuss mutual interests and concerns. Our stance is that we have not agreed on renegotiation of the deal,” Yeo Han-koo from the South Korean trade ministry said by phone.

He said South Korea believes the deal is mutually beneficial, and the two countries need to first establish whether the US trade deficit with South Korea is caused by the trade deal or is a result of other fundamental economic issues.

On July 1, Trump met South Korean President Moon Jae-in and said the US was renegotiating what he characterized as a “rough” trade deal with Seoul agreed to five years ago by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

KORUS was initially negotiated by the then-US president George W. Bush’s administration in 2007, but that version was scrapped and renegotiated by the Obama administration three years later.

Meanwhile, the US and Japan on Thursday agreed to speed up talks on bilateral trade issues and explore ways to strengthen trade ties, the USTR office said, seven months after Trump pulled out of a Pacific Rim trade deal that included Japan.

Lighthizer also discussed with Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono Washington’s concerns about Tokyo’s decision to raise tariffs on imports of US frozen beef, the office said in a statement.

Lighthizer said he welcomed “the acceleration of discussion on trade with Japan that fulfils the administration’s objectives of advancing free and fair trade with one of our largest trading partners.”

He did not elaborate on timing of the proposed talks.