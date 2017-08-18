Agencies

PHILIPPINES

Q2 annual growth hits 6.5%

The economy grew 6.5 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, boosted by strong industry, farm recovery and with the services sector rising slower, but remaining a main driver of growth, officials said yesterday. “We are all well on track to meeting our full-year target growth of 6.5 to 7.5 percent,” Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia told reporters, saying achieving the lower to middle range of the target is “still realistic.” The second quarter performance is below the 7.1 percent growth in the same period a year ago, but it is slightly up from the first-quarter rise of 6.4 percent.

JAPAN

Imports rise on weak yen

The nation recorded a double-digit drop in its trade surplus last month as costs of energy imports rose on a weaker yen, government data showed yesterday. The country logged a surplus of ￥418.8 billion (US$3.809 billion), down 17 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Finance. Overall exports last month rose 13.4 percent year-on-year, marking the eighth consecutive monthly gain, while imports grew 16.3 percent for a seventh monthly rise, data showed.

AUSTRALIA

Jobs growth above target

The nation added more jobs than forecast last month, even as a burst of full-time hiring came to an end, setting up a mixed picture for a central bank that has been showing confidence that the labor market is on the mend. The latest government data showed that employment rose by 27,900 jobs from June, with the jobless rate falling to 5.6 percent from a revised 5.7 percent in June. Full-time jobs fell by 20,300, the biggest decline since January, while part-time employment rose 48,200, data showed. The labor participation rate climbed to 65.1 percent from 65 percent.

AUTOMAKERS

Fiat eyes autonomous driving

Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Wednesday said it was joining a BMW AG-led group to develop fully self-driving vehicles, the latest tie-up in an industry racing to get ready for the cars of the future. BMW began working on the project last year with US computer chip giant Intel Corp and the Israeli tech firm Mobileye NV. The group aims to have their first fully automated cars in production by 2021.

STREAMING

Apple to develop shows

Apple Inc plans to spend about US$1 billion on original programming in the next 12 months, intensifying efforts to compete with Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc in video streaming, according to people familiar with the plan. A new Los Angeles-based team, led by former Sony Corp television executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, who were hired in June, are to produce and buy television shows and films for Apple Music and other future video streaming products, the people said.

TECHNOLOGY

Uber hires Entwistle

Uber Technologies Inc is hiring Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s former chairman for Southeast Asia to lead the development of its business from Japan to Singapore. Brooks Entwistle, who announced his retirement in 2012 after two decades at the US investment bank, will become Uber’s chief business officer in the Asia-Pacific and a key member of the platform’s regional leadership. He is to forge partnerships and autonomous vehicle alliances across the region, excluding India.