Major PRC wireless carrier pulls new share-sale proposal

AFP, SHANGHAI

A plan under which big Chinese companies led by Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) would invest US$11.7 billion in the nation’s second-largest wireless carrier was yesterday cast into confusion just a day after it was announced.

China United Network Communications Ltd (中國聯合網絡通信), the Shanghai-listed arm of China Unicom Ltd (中國聯通), was to receive an infusion under a deal announced on Wednesday, part of the Chinese government’s push to overhaul inefficient state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by luring in private capital.

The investors were to include Internet titans like Tencent, Alibaba, JD.com Inc (京東), taxi-hailing service Didi Chuxing (滴滴出行) and several other firms.

However, confusion subsequently emerged over which companies would be involved, with China United Network Communications withdrawing a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange about the agreement just hours after submitting it on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, plans to lift suspensions on China Unicom-related shares were reversed.

“There’s been confusion right to the very last moment — they shouldn’t be rushing ahead to make the announcements,” Francis Lun (藺常念), chief executive officer of Hong Kong brokerage Geo Securities Ltd (智易東方證券) told Bloomberg News. “It shows their incompetency. The approval process has to be called into question when they deliver misleading messages like this.”

The fiasco could raise questions over China’s plans to reform SOEs while waging a parallel campaign to crack down on runaway credit in the private sector.

China’s ballooning debt on Tuesday prompted a warning by the IMF that the country was on a “dangerous trajectory.”

Unicom Group was among six SOEs chosen by Beijing last year for a pilot program to funnel private capital into state firms, which has seen Unicom-related shares soar this year.

Unicom’s net debt has risen by 20 percent in the past five years to 150 billion yuan (US$22 billion), according to Bloomberg, as it spent on mobile network upgrades and plans an expensive 5G rollout.