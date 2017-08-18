Fed board minutes reveal opposing stances in July

AP, WASHINGTON

US Federal Reserve policymakers were worried last month about inflation, but for two opposing reasons.

One group of Fed policymakers felt inflation was falling too low and argued for caution in raising interest rates. Others expressed concerns that delaying further rate hikes could push inflation higher into dangerous territory.

The policy debate was revealed in minutes released on Wednesday of the Fed’s July 25 and July 26 meeting. Officials eventually made a unanimous decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged in a range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent.

The minutes also showed that several officials pushed for an announcement last month that the Fed was ready to start reducing its massive bond holdings, a move that would likely mean slightly higher rates on mortgages and some other loans. Policymakers decided in the end to signal that it would come “relatively soon.”

The Fed had raised rates at its March and June meetings, even though inflation this year has slowed and is now further from the Fed’s 2 percent goal than it was at the start of the year.

In June, the Fed continued to signal that it expected to raise rates one more time this year.

In last month’s discussion, the minutes showed that some officials expressed concern about the recent decline in inflation, even though unemployment has continued to decline. It is currently at a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.

The inflation debate explored a number of issues, the minutes showed, including the possibility that long-held views on the relationship between tight labor markets and higher inflation might no longer be valid.

The Fed’s next meeting is to be held on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20.

In an interview on Monday, William Dudley, head of the Fed’s New York regional bank, said that the market’s view that the announcement about bond reductions would come next month was “reasonable.”

The Fed’s balance sheet has soared five-fold to US$4.5 trillion since the summer of 2008, just before the global financial crisis erupted. The increase came as a result of purchases the Fed made of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

The purchases were designed to put downward pressure on long-term interest rates as a way of giving the economy an extra boost after the Fed had cut its short-term rate to a record low near zero.