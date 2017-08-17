Indian bank urges curbs on rupee to thwart China

Bloomberg

A troop standoff along the border with China is not the only worry for Indian policymakers.

The weaker yuan is intensifying a flood of cheap Chinese goods into the country, threatening to hurt India’s struggling factories and blow out its biggest bilateral trade deficit.

Authorities should take steps to support domestic companies, as well as curb gains in the rupee, said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, the nation’s biggest lender and one of its top currency traders.

India must “reduce dependence on such frivolous Chinese imports,” Ghosh said.

Failing to do so would erode the competitiveness of Indian companies and put at risk Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship “Make in India” campaign, he said.

However, the risks to India’s economy are more pronounced as a new national sales tax disrupts supply chains.

Factory output contracted in June for the first time in four years, official data showed, mirroring subdued private surveys.

That stands to only burnish the appeal of inexpensive Chinese imports.

India mainly ships electronics products, engineering goods and chemicals from China, its biggest trading partner, with whom its trade deficit has ballooned nine-fold over the past decade to US$49 billion last year.

That figure was about US$51 billion for the fiscal year through March 31, on imports of US$61.3 billion.

The Reserve Bank of India does not comment on day-to-day currency fluctuations and does not target a particular exchange rate for the rupee.

However, it has been intervening in the currency market to curtail the rupee’s gains, traders have said.

The rupee has strengthened 6 percent versus the US dollar this year, while the yuan has gained 4 percent.

China’s currency has weakened about 2 percent against the rupee, extending last year’s 4 percent decline, the steepest fall among 10 major Asian currencies.

These rupee gains could trigger expectations of further appreciation, lulling importers into leaving their currency exposures unhedged, Ghosh said.

At least 40 percent of current portfolios are not protected against exchange-rate swings, State Bank of India projections showed.

“If this trend of rupee appreciation continues, thereby making goods from China cheaper, our imports from China could very well exceed the level of US$61.3 billion attained in [the] financial year to March 2017,” Ghosh said.