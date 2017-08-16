Dr. Wu changing strategy to revive slumping sales

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Dr. Wu Skincare Co Ltd (達爾膚生醫科技) yesterday said it expects its operating performance to recover as it continues to adjust its product portfolio and distribution channels.

Sales and profit margins from its operations in Taiwan dipped last quarter due to weak consumption growth and a continued decline in Chinese tourist numbers, Dr. Wu chairman and chief executive officer Eric Wu (吳奕叡) told reporters at the sidelines of a product launch in Taipei.

The slump has led to an estimated 8 to 10 percent drop across the entire skincare industry, Wu said, citing a recent Nielsen report.

SKINCARE

“As our efforts at opening new opportunities in facial mask and cushion compact products did not yield the desired results in the first half of this year, we will return to our expertise in skincare products to further build on our staple markets,” Wu said.

The company is also re-evaluating its promotional strategy, as Taiwanese consumers have grown accustomed to promotional campaigns offered by online retailers, while margins have suffered due to the steep discount offered, Wu said.

“The company is re-evaluating its product mix to normalize pricing on certain staples while retaining customers’ interest with new product launches,” Wu said.

By contrast, the company’s growth prospects in China remain intact as the final wave of distribution channel changes conclude this month, he said, adding that Taiwan-based sales channels have been making progress in digesting inventory.

GROWTH IN CHINA

While sales are expected to grow slower by a single digit in Taiwan this year due to a high base last year, the growth momentum in China continues, with sales expected to see a double-digit expansion.

Taiwan accounts for about 70 percent of total sales and the company is hoping to expand contribution from more diverse regions, including China and Southeast Asia, Wu said.

The company reported that sales last quarter dropped 26.5 percent annually to NT$200 million (US$6.6 million) and net income fell to NT$17.13 million due to rising costs of sales and investments in distribution channels.

Earnings per share were NT$0.37.

The company plans to change its marketing strategy back to enlisting “A-list” brand ambassadors, after achieving lower-than-expected results with social media figures and lesser-known celebrities, Wu said.

Dr. Wu shares rose 3.09 percent to close at NT$133.50 in Taipei trading yesterday, outperforming the Taipei Exchange, which gained 1.35 percent.