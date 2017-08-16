FDC benefits from banquet expansion

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Hotel and restaurant operator FDC International Hotels Corp (FDC, 雲品國際) earned NT$44.73 million (US$1.48 million) in net income last quarter, a 36 percent increase from a year earlier, as banquet capacity expansions raised food and beverage sales, the company said yesterday.

The hospitality provider is cautiously optimistic about business in the current quarter, as it might benefit from bookings from the second quarter, but the forthcoming Lunar Ghost Month might dampen banquet sales.

“FDC aims to beat the seasonality and grow into the largest banquet operator through cooperation with wedding service providers,” a communications official said by phone.

The group last quarter added Splendor Banquet Restaurant (京采飯店) in New Taipei City and the restaurant operations of affiliate Chateau de Chine’s (翰品酒店) Taoyuan outlet to the branches of Gala de Chine (頤品大飯店), FDC’s banquet arm.

The acquisition allowed food and beverage to replace hotel rooms as the main earnings driver, generating 68 percent of its revenue of NT$359.62 million during the April-to-June period, according to FDC’s stock exchange filing.

The figure represented a gain of 21 percent from a year earlier and contributed to the earnings of NT$0.68 per share.

First-half profit was NT$111.49 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.7, the filing showed.

FDC also owns the five-star hotel Fleur de Chine (雲品酒店) near Sun Moon Lake and buffet restaurant Giardino (品花苑) in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊).

The profit increase came after the recognition of one-off acquisition costs of NT$5 million, the communications official said.

As Taiwanese couples avoid tying the knot during the Lunar Ghost Month, FDC is organizing a wedding trade show on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 in the hope of securing banquet orders for next quarter, the official said.

The Lunar Ghost Month falls on Aug. 22 to Sept. 19 this month.

Fleur de Chine is poised to benefit from bookings from June during which time two typhoons drove some guests to delay visits, the official said.

Occupancy rates at the resort property rose to 78.57 percent in the first six months, from 74.43 percent a year earlier, while room rates slid from NT$7,863 to NT$7,797 per night, according to Tourism Bureau data.

FDC expects the summer vacation to help boost room rates this quarter and rise higher next quarter with the advent of the high season for domestic travel, the official said.

FDC shares closed 0.59 percent higher at NT$67.80 yesterday, underperforming the TAIEX, which rose 0.84 percent.