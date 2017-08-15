Ho-Ping’s two coal-fired generators back in service

Staff writer, with CNA

The two coal-fired generators at Ho-Ping Power Co’s (和平電廠) plant in Hualien County have been switched on after one of the plant’s transmission towers, which was toppled by Typhoon Nesat late last month, was repaired.

Thanks to the repair of the damaged tower, which was completed ahead of schedule, the plant was expected to be running at its full capacity of 1.3 gigawatts per day by yesterday, said Taiwan Cement Corp (台泥), the parent company of the independent power producer.

“The power plant will try to maintain a stable supply of electricity at full strength,” a Taiwan Cement spokesman said.

According to data on the official Web site of state-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電), Ho-Ping’s two generators reconnected to the national power grid on Sunday, with operations expected to reach full capacity the following day.

The return to service of the plant was expected to free the nation from the tense power supply situation during the summer peak.

The supply shortage forced the Cabinet to order the public sector to switch off air-conditioning systems from 1pm to 3pm every workday, starting on July 31, to save power until the damaged pylon was repaired.

The controversial measure was lifted on Thursday after two new generators at other power plants were started up, preventing a possible power rationing.

The nation’s electricity reserves were reduced significantly when a pylon operated by Ho-Ping was blown over by the typhoon on July 29.

The pylon’s collapse reduced supply by 1.3 gigawatts, or about 4 percent of the nation’s operating reserves.

Taiwan Cement estimated that the typhoon-caused damage would cut Ho-Ping’s net profit by NT$320 million (US$10.56 million).

Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Yang Wei-fuu (楊偉甫) said that the nation’s power supply capacity could reach more than 38 gigawatts yesterday.

“If all generators are maintained in prime condition, it is unlikely that we will see a “red” light flashing within the next one or two months,” he said.

Under Taipower’s five-color power consumption warning system, “green” means operating reserve margins are above 10 percent, “yellow” represents power reserves of between 6 and 10 percent, “orange” indicates reserves of below 6 percent.

A “red” alert means power reserves have dropped below 900,000 kilowatts, while a black alert indicates that reserves have fallen to less than 500,000 kilowatts, making power rationing necessary.