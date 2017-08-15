Inventec eyes across-the-board growth

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Contract electronics manufacturer Inventec Corp’s (英業達) operating performance should hit its peak this quarter on growing shipments of smart devices and increasing orders for servers, company executives said yesterday.

“We are expected to see an expansion in shipments and profitability across Inventec’s product lines this quarter,” chief financial officer Yu Chin-pao (游進寶) told an investors’ conference at the company’s headquarters in Taipei.

Inventec manufactures a wide range of products, including servers, notebook computers, smartphones, wireless acoustic products, wearable devices and solar cells.

Its shipments of servers and notebooks, which accounted for nearly 80 percent of its total revenue of NT$111.12 billion (US$3.67 billion) last quarter, are estimated to increase by a single-digit percentage sequentially this quarter, Yu said.

Inventec smart device subsidiary Inventec Appliance Corp (英華達) CEO David Ho (何代水) said shipments of smart devices this quarter would hit for their peak for the year.

Capacity utilization rates at its plants in Shanghai and Nanjing are running “high” to meet the demand for Internet-of-Things (IoT) products, wearable devices and smarthome products, Ho said.

“We forecast that revenue and profitability from smart devices could grow by a double-digit percentage this year from last year,” Ho said.

When asked if Inventec is worried that rising competition could cut into its orders of wireless acoustic products from a US client, Ho said Inventec is confident it could maintain its leading position because it has invested more than four years in wireless acoustic technology and developed a strong manufacturing capability, with a high production yield.

“The technological threshold for a small-sized product like this is higher than people think. It would not be easy [for competitors] to produce it,” he said.

Inventec has also invested three years in developing a smart-home product that it expects to start shipping next quarter.

The company declined to disclose the names of its smart devices clients, but it is widely believed that the company is the sole manufacturer of Apple Inc’s wireless AirPods and its voice-controlled smart-home product, HomePod.

Inventec reported a net income of NT$1.9 billion for last quarter, which climbed nearly 35 percent from last year. Earnings per share were NT$0.54, compared with last year’s NT$0.4.

However, its gross margin contracted by 1 percentage point to 5.4 percent last quarter, mainly due to its solar products’ weak margins, Yu said.