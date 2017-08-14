Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA’s revenues plunge

AFP, CARACAS

Venezuela’s state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) on Saturday said that its revenues have dropped sharply, spelling bad news for a crisis-torn country heavily reliant on its exports of crude oil.

Revenues for last year slumped 33.5 percent compared to the previous year, the company said in a report published on its Web site.

PDVSA registered US$48 billion in income for last year, compared to US$72 billion in 2015.

The average price of a barrel of Venezuelan crude declined 21 percent to US$35.15 last year, down from US$44.65 in 2015, it said.

The country’s oil ministry has projected that Venezuelan crude would fetch US$43.72 a barrel this year, but oil prices remain depressed globally.

The nation, an OPEC member with the largest proven oil reserves in the world, relies on crude exports for 96 percent of its foreign currency and for around half of government income.

The US is its biggest customer, buying about 40 percent of output. Much of the rest goes to repay loans from China and Russia.

According to PDVSA, Venezuela’s oil production has slumped steadily in the past two years, going from 2.9 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2015, to 2.57 mbpd last year and 1.9 mbpd this year.

It said it had realized cost reductions last year worth US$7 billion.

“Despite the unconventional war that it has been a victim of, and the global fall in oil prices, PDVSA continues to promote and participate in activities directed at fostering integral and sustainable development for the country,” it said.

Analysts said that years of neglect have seen PDVSA’s infrastructure become rundown and exploration curbed, resulting in declining production.

Despite the situation, and given its vital role in reimbursing Venezuela’s huge debt amid worries of a default, PDVSA said it will “continue to honor its commitments to international institutions and bond holders in the international market.”

Venezuela is in the midst of a severe economic downturn caused by low oil prices and government policies that have scared away private investment. The country’s bonds are one of the few ways the government is able to raise money to support its collapsing economy.

However, as the political crisis has worsened, bonds issued by the government as well as PDVSA have become a point of contention and concern for investors.