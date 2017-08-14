Trade body rules against Taiwanese fiber exporters

Staff writer, with CNA

The US International Trade Commission has reached a preliminary decision that Taiwanese and South Korean polyester fiber exporters have harmed the US polyester fiber industry with unfairly low prices.

The commission said in a statement on Thursday that it will continue an anti-dumping probe into the allegations made in June by Nan Ya Plastics Corp, America, in Livingston, New Jersey.

The company is a subsidiary of Taiwan’s Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠).

The parent company would not be affected by the probe, but other Taiwanese firms could feel the pinch of the investigation should they be found guilty of dumping their products.

The commission on Friday notified the US Department of Commerce of its finding, and the department is expected to reach a preliminary decision on anti-dumping tariffs against Taiwanese and South Korean exporters on Dec. 4.

The department and commission are scheduled to issue their final rulings on the dumping allegations in February and April next year, respectively.

The commission said that low-melt polyester staple fiber is used in non-woven products in a broad spectrum of downstream products, such as automotive door trims, dash pads and carpets.

It is also used as soundproofing and insulation material in construction, as well as in water and air filtration systems and hygienic products, it said.

Taiwan, South Korea and China are the top three low-melt polyester fiber suppliers to the US, Commission data showed.