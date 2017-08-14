Value of IC sector to increase: IEK

Staff writer, with CNA

The production value of Taiwan’s integrated circuit (IC) sector is expected to increase in the third quarter of this year, a traditional peak season for the industry, the Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center (IEK) said.

The center said in a research report that as the effects of global inventory adjustment in the semiconductor industry fade, the nation’s IC sector will generate about NT$641.6 billion (US$21.13 billion) in the third quarter, an increase of 12.1 percent from the previous quarter.

The IC sector covers chip design, manufacturing, packaging and testing, with the manufacturing segment accounting for more than 50 percent of the sector’s total production value.

The center, which is overseen by the government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute, said that production value in the manufacturing segment would reach NT$352.7 billion in the third quarter, rising 15.3 percent from the second quarter.

In the design segment, output is expected to reach NT$165.8 billion in the third quarter, increasing 10.1 percent from the previous quarter, the center said.

The IC packaging segment is expected to have an output of NT$85.5 billion, increasing 3.6 percent from the previous quarter, it said.

Testing output is expected to reach NT$37.6 billion, an increase of 12.2 percent from the second quarter, the center said.

Analysts said the output of the IC sector is likely to receive a boost from the launch of new mobile devices in the July-to-September period and growing demand for computer gadgets and other consumer electronics products.

In the second quarter, the output of the sector rose only 0.2 percent from the first quarter to NT$572.6 billion, with that of manufacturing segment falling 4.6 percent to NTT$306 billion and the output in design segment rising 7.7 percent to NT$150.6 billion, the center said.

The output value of the IC packaging segment rose 7.2 percent to NT$82.5 billion during the period and that of the testing business fell 0.9 percent to NT$33.5 billion, it added.

MIXED outlook

For the whole of this year, the output of the IC sector is estimated to grow 0.3 percent annually to NT$2.46 trillion, with the manufacturing segment increasing 5.1 percent to NT$1.36 trillion, the center said.

It predicted a 5.3 percent annual decline in the production value of the IC design segment to NT$618.4 billion this year, and forecast that the packaging and testing industries will grow 2.4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, to NT$331.5 billion and NT$143.1 billion.