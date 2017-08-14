T3EX earnings lifted by rising cargo volumes

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Freight forwarder and logistics operator T3EX Global Holdings Corp (台驊國際投資控股) on Friday said that its earnings surged in the first half of this year due to rising cargo volumes.

The company said that net income in the first six month rose 96 percent annually to NT$105.3 million (US$3.47 million), as combined cargo volumes in its ocean and air freight segments rose 6 percent from a year earlier, leading to a 12.11 percent annual growth in revenue to NT$5.1 billion.

Ocean freight rates rose by about 40 percent during the period, as the global cargo shipping sector recovers from a supply glut-induced downturn, the company said.

As of the end of last month, air freight sales had grown 15 percent annually to NT$3.52 billion, with air freight sales rising 17 percent annually to NT$1.58 billion, the company said.

T3EX added that a wave of freight rate hikes that began this month is expected to last until the end of next month or early October, with room for an additional 10 percent increase, as vessels have been running at full capacity on the routes from the Far East to Europe and North America.

The company also gave an upbeat outlook on air freight as demand for components shipments from the technology sector peaked ahead of the launch of new smartphone and laptop products later this year.

Strong economic data in the US, along with the appreciation of the US dollar, would drive consumption there, leading to additional imports of luxury goods from Europe, or manufactured goods from Asia, T3EX said.

The company said its rail transport operation between China and central Europe has expanded rapidly, with cargo volume and revenue in the first half rising threefold from the levels seen in 2015, while exceeding aggregate sales throughout last year.

The company is improving its logistic capabilities along the rail line to expand its door-to-door service for European exports to China to seize opportunities as Beijing implements policies aimed at boosting domestic consumption, T3EX said.