Pegatron posts best July revenue ever

Pegatron Corp (和碩) last week announced that its revenue rose last month, boding well for the company’s performance this quarter as the tech industry enters peak season for consumer electronics goods.

Pegatron, one of Apple Inc’s iPhone assemblers, said revenue reached NT$93.86 billion (US$3.09 billion) last month, the highest since December last year and the best July figure in the company’s history.

Revenue rose 13.88 percent annually and 16.8 percent month-on-month, company data showed.

“We are expecting to see strong revenue this quarter on the back of increased shipments of consumer electronics and communication products,” chief financial officer (CFO) Charles Lin (林秋炭) told a teleconference on Thursday.

The two segments contributed a combined 78 percent to the company’s revenue.

Revenue from consumer electronics jumped more than 50 percent last quarter from a quarter ago, chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said.

“The segment is expected to improve this quarter due to brisk demand for innovative game consoles, wearable devices, augmented reality and virtual reality devices,” Liao said.

Apart from a substantial growth in the consumer and communications business this quarter, Liao said Pegatron’s notebook computer shipments could grow 20 percent quarterly, but its desktop and motherboard shipments are expected to fall by up to 10 percent from last quarter.

Pegatron has increased hiring in China in preparation for peak season for communications products in the second half of this year, Liao said.

The company needs to add 40,000 to 50,000 workers in China in the second half of this year, expanding its personnel there to nearly 120,000, Liao said in June.

In addition to a tight labor supply and higher costs of ramping up new products for the peak season, the company faces downside risks in component supply, regional economy and international politics, which would affect end-user demand and influence Pegatron’s performance, Liao added.

During the April-to-June quarter, the company’s net income dropped 13.8 percent annually and 11.5 percent quarterly to NT$3.43 billion, due to higher operational expenses on labor recruitment and production costs for new products.

It represented the firm’s lowest quarterly earnings since the second quarter of 2014.

During the period, gross margin fell from 7.13 percent a year earlier to 4.6 percent on a higher comparison base last year, the company said, while operating margin fell from 3.98 percent to 3.43 percent.

Revenue for last quarter was NT$240.38 billion, up 7 percent year-on-year and 1 percent quarter-on-quarter, company data showed.