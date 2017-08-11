Power shortage to ease with addition of generator: MOEA

Staff writer, with CNA

The nation’s power shortage was expected to ease slightly from yesterday thanks to a new generator at Dalin Power Plant in Kaohsiung, a Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) official said.

The generator began operations on Wednesday, adding 200,000 kilowatts (kW) to the nation’s daily electricity supply, Bureau of Energy Deputy Director-General Lee Chun-li (李君禮) said.

Meanwhile, repairs on a damaged power transmission tower in Yilan County operated by independent power producer Ho-Ping Power Co (和平電力) were to be completed yesterday, which would allow the firm to supply at least 650,000kW per day starting on Monday, Lee said.

As a result, the alert level for the nation’ power supply is expected to fall in the next few days to “orange” or “yellow,” he said.

Under state-run Taiwan Power Co’s (台電) five-color electricity supply warning system, “green” means an operating reserve margin greater than 10 percent, “yellow” represents power reserves of between 10 percent and 6 percent, while “orange” indicates that reserves are at less than 6 percent.

A “red” alert means that power reserves have dropped to less than 900,000kW, while a “black” alert indicates that reserves have fallen to less than 500,000kW, making power rationing necessary.

As the electricity supply was reduced due to the damaged transmission tower and rising demand due to a heat wave, the power supply was “red” on Monday and Tuesday.