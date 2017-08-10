Agencies

BANKING

Mizuho seeks foreign income

Mizuho Financial Group Inc wants to grow its business managing overseas corporate money by US$100 billion this fiscal year, as it seeks new ways to boost international earnings at a time of negative interest rates at home. “We’re expanding with a focus on the cross-border transactions of non-Japanese corporations doing business in Asia,” Zenichi Tanakamaru, a senior vice president in Mizuho’s global corporate department, said in an interview. He hopes the push into transaction businesses — which include cash management and trade finance services for corporate clients —will help to boost the volume of foreign exchange Mizuho handles by 20 percent in the year to March 31, from US$500 billion in the previous fiscal year.

BANKING

Morgan Stanly JP profits rise

Morgan Stanley beat Goldman Sachs Group Inc to become the most profitable foreign securities firm in Japan last fiscal year after it boosted structured-product sales and managed the two biggest initial public offerings. Net income at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co rose 32 percent to ￥29 billion (US$264 million) in the year that ended on March 31, the most among 10 large global banks, according to regulatory filings seen by Bloomberg. The venture with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and controlled by the New York-based firm posted its biggest revenue in three years as Japan’s introduction of negative interest rates prompted clients to seek assets with better returns than government bonds. It also underwrote the debut share sales of Kyushu Railway Co and Line Corp, the largest in Japan last year.

AUTOMAKERS

VW to offer huge discounts

Volkswagen on Tuesday said it would offer cash incentives of up to 10,000 euros (US$11,740) to trade in old diesel cars, as Germany struggles to reduce harmful emissions following a cheating scandal. The brand said it would offer buyers trading in an old diesel a discount on cars meeting the latest Euro 6 emissions standard, ranging from 2,000 euros on its compact cars to 10,000 euros for a Touareg SUV. The carmaker also proposed an additional discount of between 1,000 and 2,380 euros for those buying more environmentally friendly hybrid, all-electric or natural-gas-powered vehicles.

COMMODITIES

Cocoa traders arrested

Three former executives of a major cocoa company were arrested on Tuesday on charges that they defrauded lenders out of hundreds of millions of dollars by lying repeatedly about the company’s financial condition. Acting Manhattan US Attorney Joon Kim announced the arrests of executives of Transmar Commodity Group Ltd, saying evidence against the men included e-mails in which they discussed using fake financial records to maintain a US$250 million to US$400 million line of credit from banks.

UNITED STATES

Duties put on aluminium foil

The US Department of Commerce on Tuesday announced that it was imposing preliminary duties ranging from 16.5 to 81 percent on aluminum foil imports from China after finding they were subsidized. The department “will instruct US Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of aluminium foil from China based on these preliminary rates,” it quoted US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross as saying. The move follows an anti-dumping investigation announced in spring, with a final decision to be made on Oct. 24.