GERMANY

Industrial output disappoints

Industrial production declined in June, disappointing analysts’ expectations, official data showed yesterday. Production fell 1.1 percent sequentially after a 1.2 percent rise in May, according to figures adjusted for price, seasonal and calendar effects from federal statistics authority Destatis. The June figure fell short of the 0.25 percent growth predicted by analysts surveyed by Factset. Capital goods makers’ output fell 1.9 percent, while producer goods slid 1.2 percent and consumer goods production declined 0.7 percent. Construction output fell 1 percent, while the energy sector was the only one to report increased production, 1.4 percent higher than in May.

MINING

Lonmin to preserve cash

Platinum miner Lonmin PLC said it would cut costs and monetize select assets, including the sale of excess processing capacity of up to 500,000 platinum ounces per year, to maximize cash from processing operations and preserve cash. The measures are in response to a subdued South African economy and inflationary pressures on the platinum mining industry, the firm said yesterday. Lonmin said its cash position made it hard to sustain capital expenditure into its Rowland unit, and that it would look for funding partners and “preserve” about 5,000 jobs. Lonmin added that it plans to reduce annual overhead costs by at least 500 million rands (US$37.2 million) by Sept. 30 next year through right-sizing of operations.

UNITED KINGDOM

Spending at four-year low

Consumers cut back on spending for a third month last month, putting them in their worst slump in more than four years and dealing another blow to the economy at the start of the quarter. The 0.8 percent year-on-year drop in spending was broad-ranging, with clothing, household goods, food and transport among the worst hit, IHS Markit and Visa said in a report published yesterday. The decline is being driven by a squeeze on pockets as inflation outpaces wage growth, as well as concerns among shoppers about the broader outlook after the economy slowed dramatically in the first half of the year.

CURRENCIES

Yuan dips on US jobs report

The People’s Bank of China yesterday set the yuan midpoint at 6.7228 per US dollar, 0.14 percent weaker than the previous fix at 6.7132 per dollar on Friday, dragged down by gains in the greenback following an upbeat US jobs report. The move was the biggest one-day weakening in percentage terms since July 4. The dollar stood tall in early Asian trading after the US jobs report lifted it off 15-month lows. Closely watched data released on Friday showed non-farm payrolls rose by a bigger-than-forecast 209,000 jobs last month, while average hourly earnings increased 0.3 percent to match expectations after rising 0.2 percent in June.

HONG KONG

Home affordability still low

The mortgage-payment-to-income ratio rose to 54.2 percent in June, the highest since 1998, figures from Centaline Property Agency show. The low affordability is a result of the steep rise in home prices, which have kept soaring despite efforts by the territory’s leaders to impose restrictions to cool the market. A gauge of existing home prices, Centaline Property’s (中原地產代理有限公司) Centa-City Leading Index, on Friday broke previous records to reach 160.3. The index has climbed 11 percent this year and has surged more than 50 percent in the past five years.