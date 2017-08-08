France, Germany plan crackdown on tax loopholes used by US tech giants

Bloomberg

France is working with Germany and other partners to plug loopholes that have allowed US tech giants like Alphabet Inc’s Google, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc to minimize taxes and grab market share in Europe at the expense of the continent’s own companies.

France will propose the “simpler rules” for a “real taxation” of tech firms at a meeting of EU officials due in the middle of next month in Tallinn, Estonia, French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said in an interview in his Paris office on Friday, complaining that Europe-wide initiatives are proving too slow.

“Europe must learn to defend its economic interest much more firmly — China does it, the US does it,” Le Maire said. “You cannot take the benefit of doing business in France or in Europe without paying the taxes that other companies — French or European companies — are paying.”

The push reflects mounting frustration among some governments, regulators and, indeed, voters, at the way international firms sidestep taxes by shifting profits and costs to wherever they are taxed most advantageously — exploiting loopholes or special deals granted by friendly states.

The European Commission last year ordered Apple to pay as much as 13 billion euros (US$15.3 billion) plus interest in back taxes, saying Dublin illegally slashed the US firm’s obligations to woo it to Ireland. Apple and the Irish government are fighting the decision.

The clampdown on tech firms is part of French President Emmanuel Macron’s muscular approach to ensuring a level playing field, after seeing first hand during his election campaign how French firms struggle to compete with countries where taxes and social security payments are lower.

To that effect, Macron is renewing a broader call for the 19 euro-area states to better align their tax systems. Le Maire said that Macron’s pledge to lower corporate taxes to 25 percent by the end of his five-year term should be seen as an opening gambit in this process. He urged countries with lower tax rates to raise them.

Again, the country’s historic alliance with Germany is at the heart of Le Maire’s plan to bring around other EU countries. He said once the euro area’s two biggest economies are aligned, that would be the basis for a wider convergence.

“No later than 2018 we should be able to have a common corporate tax with Germany which should be the basis for a harmonization at the level of the 19 member states of the euro zone,” he said.

Germany’s corporate tax rate is between 30 and 33 percent, Deloitte said.

Macron is also cutting taxes on financial wealth, dividends and capital gains, while simplifying labor rules as he tries to make the country more attractive for investors.

The government will also reform the pension system and unemployment benefits, and will seek to boost housing construction to reduce real estate prices, Le Maire said.