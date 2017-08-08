Softbank profit up on Sprint’s recovery

Bloomberg

Softbank Group Corp reported quarterly profit that beat analyst estimates as US unit Sprint Corp returned to profit for the first time in three years.

Operating profit was ￥479.3 billion (US$4.3 billion) in the fiscal quarter ended June, the Tokyo-based company said in a statement yesterday. That is more than the ￥323.7 billion average of analysts’ projections compiled by Bloomberg. Sales came in at ￥2.19 trillion, matching predictions.

Softbank founder Masayoshi Son has relied on earnings from Japanese wireless and telecom operations, while Sprint has struggled to return to profit and stem subscriber losses.

Now Son has set his sights on a possible merger with Charter Communications Inc, the second-largest cable provider in the US.

The billionaire is also in the process creating the US$100 billion Softbank Vision Fund with the Saudi Arabian government, Abu Dhabi investor Mubadala Development Co and other backers to speed up investments in tech start-ups abroad.

“The focus now is on the Vision Fund and how the company plans to build out its technology portfolio,” Nomura Holdings Inc analyst Daisaku Masuno said prior to the earnings release.

Softbank shares have climbed 16 percent this year and closed at ￥9,023 yesterday. The Japanese wireless operator has a market value of about ￥9.9 trillion, while its public shareholdings are worth ￥17.1 trillion.

Son has for years maintained that his company is undervalued, urging investors to see Softbank as a “goose with more golden eggs in its belly.”

Net income for the period was ￥5.5 billion, well below estimates, after Softbank reported losses on derivatives related to a forward contract involving Softbank’s investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd of ￥257 billion.

Son has secured about US$65 billion in financing for a possible offer for Charter, according to people familiar with the plan.

Sprint is said to have resumed preliminary merger discussions with T-Mobile US Inc, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Last week, Sprint chief executive Marcelo Claure said a decision on possible mergers is close at hand, lifting Sprint shares as much as 12 percent.

“Sprint’s earnings are improving as planned and the company could conceivable go it alone,” Son said at an earnings briefing in Tokyo. “But, in order for the company to growth further, we are considering multiple consolidation options. The negotiations are proceeding apace and we should be able to arrive at a decision soon.”

In the past six months, Softbank has invested in businesses ranging from ride-sharing, co-working and robotics to agriculture, cancer detection and autonomous driving.

At the company’s annual event for customers and suppliers last month, Son painted a picture of the future where satellite networks cover every inch of the Earth and a trillion devices connected to the Internet disgorge data into the cloud where it is analyzed by artificial intelligence.

Softbank and its companies will be there at every step of the way, the billionaire said.

Softbank Vision Fund has already raised more than US$93 billion in total commitments from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Apple Inc. and other large institutional backers, while Softbank itself is contributing US$28 billion.

The fund is to invest in cutting-edge technologies from virtual reality to autonomous driving and the Internet of Things.