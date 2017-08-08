TPK picks HH Chiang as its new CEO

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

TPK Holding Co Ltd (宸鴻), which supplies touch modules for Apple Inc’s smartwatches and iPads, yesterday announced that HH Chiang (江懷海) is to succeed Michael Chung (鍾依華) as chief executive officer in its latest management shakeup.

Chung, a former Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) executive, joined TPK in 2014, when the company’s operations hit a snag after losing orders from Apple. The company also suffered losses from its investment in a factory to produce touchpanels for notebook and tablet computers.

“Over the past three years, under the leadership of Chung, the company has successfully completed its profound transformation,” TPK chairman Michael Chiang (江朝瑞) said in a company statement.

“By refocusing on our core strength and proactively revamping and optimizing our organizational structure, the company has seen a marked improvement in its operations and resumed its profit trajectory,” he said.

The board of directors yesterday approved Chung’s retirement.

Chung decided to retire from his current job because of personal reasons, TPK said.

HH Chiang, 55, previously served as executive vice president of Jabil Circuit and chief executive officer of Jabil Green Point High Technology Co (捷普集團綠點高新科技) after the US company merged local casing maker Green Point Enterprise Co (綠點科技) in 2006.

“HH Chiang’s managerial skills and industry expertise will facilitate the company’s next stage of growth,” Michael Chiang said.

As part of the company’s latest personnel adjustment, chief financial executive Freddie Liu (劉詩亮) has been appointed the new chief strategic officer to explore merger and acquisition opportunities to support growth.

The personnel adjustments are to take effect on Sept. 1.