SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOD

Belgium knew about eggs

German Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt on Saturday expressed concern about news that Belgian authorities first learned about the possible contamination of eggs with an insecticide in June, a month before the issue became public. Schmidt plans to call his Belgian counterpart today to discuss the current situation and “particularly the new information,” a ministry spokesman said. Millions of eggs have been pulled from supermarkets in Germany and the Netherlands in a widening scandal over possible contamination by the insecticide fipronil. Discount supermarket chain Aldi said it was withdrawing all eggs from sale at its stores in Germany as a precaution.

EGYPT

Price hikes announced

Egypt’s official state news agency MENA on Friday reported that the governor of Cairo had announced a 50 percent increase in transportation fares, a day after the government increased fees for drinking water and sewage. The agency quoted Cairo Governor Atef Abdel-Hamid as saying the increase amounts to half an Egyptian pound (US$0.03) for buses and it would go into effect on Friday. The daily el-Shorouk reported fares for short rides increased from 1 pound to 1.5 pounds. Egypt is taking steps to reform its economy, including flotation of the currency and cutting subsidies.

AVIATION

Rockwell Collins coveted

Jet engine manufacturer United Technologies Corp is weighing an acquisition of aviation equipment supplier Rockwell Collins Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would potentially rank among the largest ever in the aerospace industry. Rockwell Collins, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has a market value of US$19.3 billion, raising the prospect that a transaction would top United Technologies’ own US$18 billion purchase of Goodrich Corp in 2012. While United Technologies makes a variety of aircraft parts, Rockwell Collins specializes in products that would complement its lineup: avionics and aircraft interiors. Its top competitors include Honeywell International Inc and France’s Safran SA.

MINING

Miner sits on giant diamond

Nearly two years after unearthing a tennis-ball-sized 1,109-carat rough diamond, Canada’s Lucara Diamond Corp is considering forming a partnership to sell the stone if it still does not have a deal in the next six to eight weeks. Lucara, which failed to sell the world’s largest uncut stone at Sotheby’s auction house in June last year, continues to receive offers, chief executive William Lamb said on Friday. The Vancouver-based miner is mulling “one or two” options for an outright sale, but such bids have failed to meet financial scrutiny in the past, Lamb said. Lucara’s board regularly discusses how best to capitalize on the diamond, he said.

START-UPS

Blue Apron moves facility

Blue Apron Holdings Inc is closing a New Jersey facility and moving 1,270 jobs to a bigger site opening in the state later this year. More than half of the employees at the Jersey City facility have decided to move to Linden, New Jersey, a company spokeswoman said on Friday. According to a public notice, the original fulfillment center is to close by October. Workers notified on Friday of the changes will still have the opportunity to relocate to the new warehouse, the spokeswoman said. The 1,270 affected employees represent about 24 percent of the company’s workforce.