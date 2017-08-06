Apple plans watch less reliant on phone

Bloomberg

Apple Inc is planning to release a version of its smartwatch later this year that can connect directly to cellular networks, a move designed to reduce the device’s reliance on the iPhone, people familiar with the matter said.

Currently, Apple requires its smartwatch to be connected wirelessly to an iPhone to stream music, download directions in maps and send messages while on the go. Equipped with LTE chips, at least some new Apple Watch models, planned for release by the end of the year, will be able to conduct many tasks without an iPhone in range, the people said.

For example, a user would be able to download new songs and use apps and leave their smartphone at home.

Intel Corp is to supply the LTE modems for the new watch, another person familiar with the situation said.

That is a big win for the chipmaker, which has been trying for years to get its components into more Apple mobile devices. Qualcomm Inc has been the main modem supplier for iPhones and other Apple mobile gadgets, but the two companies are embroiled in a bitter legal dispute. Apple added Intel as a modem supplier for some iPhones last year.

Apple is already in talks with carriers in the US and Europe about offering the cellular version, the people added.

The carriers supporting the LTE Apple Watch, at least at launch, might be a limited subset of those that carry the iPhone, one of the people said.

However, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc in the US plan to sell the device, other people familiar with the matter said.

The new device could still be delayed beyond this year — indeed, the company had already postponed a cellular-capable smartwatch last year.

Apple, Intel and the carriers declined to comment.

While the Apple Watch remains a small part of Apple’s overall revenue, chief executive officer Tim Cook said earlier this week it is the best-selling smartwatch “by a very wide margin.”

Sales of the device grew more than 50 percent in the third quarter, Cook added.

In the larger wearables category, which includes cheaper fitness bands, Apple ranks third behind Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Fitbit Inc, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.

Apple does not break out sales numbers for the Watch like it does for iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Making the Apple Watch more of a standalone device might boost sales of the product.

“It would be a game changer,” said Gene Munster, cofounder of Loup Ventures and an Apple analyst. “If they could deliver an experience that isn’t tethered to an iPhone, it could kick-start a new direction for the business.”

Still, he is concerned about battery life in such a device.

Cramming an LTE radio into a device as small as a watch remains a challenge, but Apple has been exploring ways to improve battery life, people familiar with the company’s work said.

The Cupertino, California-based company is planning software changes for the device. WatchOS 4 is coming in the fall with more Siri voice-enabled features, Apple said in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference.