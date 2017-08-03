Agencies

MINING

Rio returns bumper profit

Mining giant Rio Tinto yesterday reported a 93 percent jump in first-half net profit on the back of rising commodity prices as it returned a bumper US$3 billion to shareholders. The Anglo-Australian firm said net profit was US$3.31 billion in the six months to June 30, compared with US$1.71 billion in the same period last year. Underlying profit, the measure preferred by Rio, jumped 152 percent to US$3.94 billion, narrowly missing analysts’ estimates. “These are strong results,” chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said in a statement.

TECHNOLOGY

Home video chat in works

Facebook Inc is working on a video chat device for the home — the first major hardware product from its experimental Building 8 lab. Featuring a laptop-sized touchscreen, the device represents a new product category and could be announced as soon as next spring’s F8 developer conference, according to people familiar with the matter. They say the large screen and “smart” camera technology could help farflung people feel like they are in the same room, which aligns with chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg’s mission of bringing Facebook users closer together. The device is in the prototype phase, but is already being tested in people’s homes. The social media giant is working on at least one other product — a standalone “smart” speaker that would compete with the Amazon Echo and Google Home, the people said.

MINING

Coal sales outpace mining

Coal India Ltd’s sales outpaced production by a record last month as the world’s biggest miner continued its efforts to reduce stockpiles. Shipments last month rose 6.9 percent from the same month a year ago to 44.33 million tonnes, the ninth straight year-on-year gain, while production eased a fourth month, sliding 0.3 percent to 36.64 million, according to Bloomberg calculations based on an exchange filing by the company on Tuesday. Sales surpassed output by 7.69 million tonnes, the widest margin on record. “The destocking of the inventory may continue until at least the end of the monsoon season in September,” Emkay Global Financial Services analyst Goutam Chakraborty said.

RETAIL

Amazon boost staff numbers

Amazon yesterday held a giant job fair and planned to make thousands of job offers on the spot at nearly a dozen US warehouses. Though it is common for Amazon to ramp up its shipping center staff in August to prepare for holiday shopping, the magnitude of the hiring spree underscores Amazon’s growth when traditional retailers are closing stores — and blaming Amazon for a shift to buying goods online. Nearly 40,000 of the 50,000 packing, sorting and shipping jobs at Amazon will be full time. Most of them will count toward Amazon’s previously announced goal of adding 100,000 full-time workers by the middle of next year.

CHEMICALS

Haifa to close down

Haifa Chemicals yesterday said it was closing shop and letting go of its 800 employees after failing to find a reasonable alternative to a large ammonia tank it needs to function, which was ordered to be shut down earlier this year. An Israeli court in February ordered the company to shut down the country’s largest ammonia tank, which has been a point of contention for years, with residents and environmental groups warning it is a major health hazard.