‘Green’ bonds to be issued by CPC

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

State-owned oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it plans to issue NT$3 billion (US$99.17 million) in “green” bonds by the end of next month for its ongoing natural gas projects.

The firm has received approval from the Taipei Exchange to issue the new bonds, which have a maturity period of 10 years with a fixed coupon rate of no more than 2 percent, CPC said.

“The capital [gained through the issuance] would mainly be used for enlarging the company’s natural gas plant in Taichung and building its third liquefied natural gas terminal in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音),” CPC spokeswoman Bi Su-chien (畢淑蒨) said by telephone yesterday.

Bi said that the Taichung plant would be able to produce 5 million tonnes of natural gas per year by the end of next year, compared with the current level of 3 million tonnes per year.

Meanwhile, the firm plans to spend about NT$60 billion on a natural gas storage terminal in Taoyuan, which is scheduled to start operations before 2022 with an estimated annual capacity of 500,000 tonnes.

The new facility — which would lend support to four new power generators at the Tatan Power Plant — is expected to reach an annual capacity of 6 million tonnes in 2025, the company said.

The Taoyuan project is still awaiting approval from the Environmental Protection Administration, CPC said.

The two projects are part of the company’s six-year plan to improve Taiwan’s natural gas infrastructure, with a total capital budget of more than NT$200 billion, CPC said.

The natural gas plan, which aims to reduce carbon emissions during the process of generating electricity, is in line with the government’s energy policy of phasing out nuclear power by 2025.

CPC is assessing the possibility of issuing new “green” bonds next year for other energy projects if market conditions are favorable, it said.

The company is also considering expanding its footprint in the US, following local peers’ steps to increase their presence in the US market.

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化學纖維) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) are planning to build a new ethylene plant in Louisiana, with operations anticipated to begin in 2023.

Formosa Chemicals and Formosa Petrochemical are both major subsidiaries of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), Taiwan’s largest industrial conglomerate.

CPC is weighing on the possibility of investing in the US, eyeing tax incentives and abundant shale gas there, Bi said.

“However, we still need to find a niche in the petrochemical industry there, as the US market has almost been saturated,” she added.