Agencies

ENERGY

BP earnings slide 5%

Oil producer BP’s second-quarter earnings slipped 5 percent as the Deepwater Horizon disaster continued to weigh on the company. A key measure of earnings, called underlying replacement cost profit, fell to US$684 million from US$720 million in the same period last year. The figure, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, is the industry’s preferred gauge of earnings. CEO Bob Dudley said BP is still working to adjust to an era of lower oil prices with a “tight focus on costs, efficiency and discipline in capital spending.” Oil companies have been cutting costs and selling assets to adjust to lower oil prices, which early last year plunged to their lowest levels in more than a decade. BP said the average price it received during the second quarter this year rose 17 percent to US$46.27 a barrel. That pushed BP’s net income to US$144 million, compared with a year-earlier loss of $1.42 billion.

MACROECONOMICS

Eurozone grows 0.6% in Q2

Growth in the eurozone accelerated slightly in the second quarter as Europe’s tentative economic recovery remained on track, official data showed yesterday. The economy grew 0.6 percent compared with the quarter before, an acceleration from the 0.5 percent rate of the first quarter, Eurostat statistics agency said. The figure was in line with analysts’ forecasts published by data company Factset. The fresh data should reinforce hopes that despite uncertainty and the turbulence of Brexit, the eurozone is emerging from the worst of the financial crisis that began in 2008. The growth figures come a day after figures showed unemployment in the eurozone had dropped to its lowest level in eight years. Compared with the same quarter last year, economic output in the eurozone rose 2.1 percent, Eurostat said.

INDIA

Manufacturing output falls

A private gauge showed that India’s manufacturing output slid to the lowest since the financial crisis as the rollout of a new nationwide sales tax disrupted supply chains across the nation. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index was at 47.9 last month, its lowest since February 2009. A number below 50 indicates contraction. However, the outlook for the year ahead remains positive, with companies expecting more clarity about the goods and services tax to boost growth, IHS Markit principal economist Pollyanna De Lima said in a report yesterday. “The weakening trend for demand, relatively muted cost inflationary pressures and discounted factory gate charges provide powerful tools for monetary policy easing, which has the potential to revive economic growth,” De Lima wrote.

AUSTRALIA

Central bank maintains rates

The central bank kept interest rates unchanged and said that a rising currency could subdue inflation and weigh on the outlook for growth and employment. The Australian dollar has surged more than 11 percent this year, hampering the Reserve Bank of Australia’s efforts to transition the economy to growth led by exports like education and tourism. That prompted bank Governor Philip Lowe to end 16 months of gentle cautioning that a rising exchange rate could merely “complicate” the handover. “The bank would be particularly concerned if the Australian dollar remains stubbornly high, should the terms of trade decline as the bank is currently expecting,” said Paul Brennan, chief economist for Australia at Citigroup Inc.