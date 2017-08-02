New factory to add NT$20bn in annual sales: Nanya Tech

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it expects its newly launched NT$55.7 billion (US$1.84 billion) fab to add NT$20 billion to its annual revenue and facilitate development of next-generation 10-nanometer process technologies.

That would represent about 60 percent growth from revenue of about NT$50 billion a year earlier.

The new 12-inch factory allows Nanya Technology to offer 20-nanometer DRAM chips used in “smart” vehicles, smart home devices and industrial automation systems, company president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing yesterday.

By the first half of next year, Nanya Technology expects the factory to produce 38,000 wafers on 20-nanometer technology and 30,000 wafers on 30-nanometer technology per month.

With the 20-nanometer capacity, the company expects to lower its costs for producing mainstream DDR4 and low-power DDR4 DRAM chips, and pave the way for the development of next-generation DDR5 and DDR6 DRAM chips, Lee said.

“What is more important is that [the new fab] provides a foundation for Nanya Technology to develop 10-nanometer technologies,” he said.

Leveraging its strength in 20-nanometer technology, the chipmaker built a team six months ago to develop next-generation process technologies, or 1x process technologies, he added.

Lee declined to disclose how big the team would grow.

“We will have our own 10-nanometer development project, while at the same time, we will also have the option to license 1x and 1y process technologies from Micron Technology Inc,” Lee said.

“We have not decided whether we are going to license Micron’s technologies,” he said.

Nanya Technology has been reliant on the US memorychip giant to license and jointly develop new DRAM chip manufacturing technologies over the past few years, but the Taiwanese company is seeking to come up with better solutions to support its long-term growth.

Nanya Technology has the option to license Micron’s technologies based on a series of agreements inked last year, which includes selling its stake in their DRAM venture, Inotera Memories Inc (華亞科技).

However, Nanya Technology develops its own products based on those process technologies.

The chipmaker operates four product design centers in Taiwan and the US.