EVA shares fall over fears of massive losses

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) shares yesterday fell 1.01 percent to NT$14.65 on speculation that the carrier could face more than NT$100 million (US$3.31 million) in losses because of flight disruptions over the weekend due to Typhoon Nesat.

Although the brunt of the typhoon hit Taiwan on Saturday, EVA had to cancel about 50 flights on Sunday after local governments declared a typhoon day and about 500 flight attendants exercised their right to take a leave of absence due to a natural disaster.

EVA, which has not completed its loss estimates, said that it is facing at least NT$20 million to NT$30 million in expenses on providing alternative transportation and lodging for about 10,000 travelers affected by the cancelations.

Industry observers have estimated that the total costs and obligations of the canceled flights could add up to more than NT$100 million.

The company said in a statement yesterday that all flights were back to normal as of 5:30pm on Sunday.

EVA Airways union director Liao Yi-chin (廖以勤) denied that the flight disruptions were caused by the cabin crew’s decision to go on leave en masse.

At a news conference in Taipei, Liao called on the public to respect flight attendants’ right to make decisions in the interests of their personal safety, placing the blame on the company’s inability to adjust its workforce in reaction to emergencies.

She added that the company had even denied requests by a number of flight attendants to return to duty on Sunday when the effects of the typhoon subsided.

Liao also rejected speculation that the union had played a role in flight attendants’ decision to take a typhoon day off and that incident is a precursor to plans for a wider labor strike during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

In response, EVA said that although 32 cabin crew were willing to cancel their typhoon day off on Sunday, along with another 80 willing to cancel their regular leave to be reactivated, the carrier was unable to round up enough staff to serve flight operations, as the incident had left it with only 45 percent of its required workforce during the weekend.

EVA added that 71 of the cabin crew who were willing to give up their leave could not be put on duty as it would violate regulatory provisions on rest days.