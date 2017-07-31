Agencies

ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix secures credit line

Netflix Inc, which has been spending billions of dollars on TV shows and movies for its online video service, lined up a US$500 million revolving credit facility through five lenders including Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The company has the option to increase the credit line by US$250 million, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. Netflix, based in Los Gatos, California, plans to use the money for working capital and general corporate purposes.

CYPRUS

Moody’s raises credit rating

The Moody’s rating agency has raised Cyprus’ credit grade by one notch to “Ba3,” citing strong economic growth and the government’s solid fiscal performance. The agency on Friday said it is also keeping a positive outlook on the nation’s economy. Moody’s said it expects growth to be sustained by private consumption and increased revenue from record tourism that accounts for around 13.2 percent of Cyprus’ economy. Cyprus has continued to outperform fiscal targets, helping to push down a high debt burden that was 108 percent of GDP last year.

BANKING

Wells Fargo to lay off 70

Wells Fargo & Co, the lender struggling to overcome a fake-accounts scandal at its community bank, said the division’s new leader is cutting about 70 senior executive jobs. The lender is to reduce the number of regional and area presidents to 91, senior executive vice president of community banking Mary Mack said on Friday in a memo to staff. Most of the remaining managers are to be re-titled as region bank presidents with direct responsibility for more employees than before, Mack wrote.