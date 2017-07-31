Taiwan firm to be largest jeans maker after merger

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese garment manufacturer Roo Hsing Co Ltd (如興) yesterday said it would be the world’s largest jeans provider from Aug. 1 after a merger with China-based JD United Manufacturing Corp Ltd (玖地製造).

Jeans production at JD United is four times that of Roo Hsing, which will bring the annual jeans output to 84 million pairs, or 7 percent of the world’s supply, Roo Hsing vice president Hsu Chung-jung (徐仲榮) said.

Roo Hsing’s board in 2015 agreed to buy out JD United for US$388 million, which was raised in full on June 20 this year.

The merger allows for integration between Roo Hsing’s suppliers in Cambodia and Nicaragua, as well as JD United’s suppliers in Myanmar, Tanzania and China, Hsu said.

The new supply chain is to cut costs and waste for Roo Hsing, which supplies Levi Strauss & Co, Gap Inc, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing Co and Hennes & Mauritz.