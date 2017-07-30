World gears up for electric cars despite bumps

By James Pheby / AFP, LONDON

Technological advances mean fossil fuel in cars could be phased out within decades, but switching to electric carries its own environmental and economic concerns as more countries announce radical plans.

Britain on Wednesday said it would “end the sale of all conventional petrol and diesel cars” by 2040, following similar proposals by France earlier this month to reduce nitrogen dioxide pollution.

China last year issued plans requiring that 12 percent of cars sold be battery-powered or plug-in hybrids by 2020, while India has said it wants to replace all vehicles with electric vehicles by 2030.

Norway hopes to end sales of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2025, and other countries, such as Sweden, Denmark and Finland, have expressed similar ambitions to phase out fossil-fuel engines.

“Given the rate of improvement in battery and electric vehicle technology over the last 10 years, by 2040 small combustion engines in private cars could well have disappeared without any government intervention,” said Alastair Lewis, professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of York.

“Nonetheless, this is highly symbolic, since it signals to both the public and to manufacturers that there is no turning back from electrification,” he added.

Stefan Bratzel, director of the Center of Automotive Management (CAM), said that last year proved to be a “tipping point,” shifting political will into concrete commitments.

He highlighted the emissions scandal, where manufacturers of mainly diesel cars were found to have cheated on environmental tests.

Local and national environmental targets, and the progress made by China in developing electric cars are also forces propelling the move away from hydrocarbons.

However, Flavien Neuvy, economist at French automobile analysts Observatoire Cetelem, said it would be a “bold bet” to suggest that the roads will be filled with only electric cars by 2040.

“To say that we forbid combustion engines in 2040 assumes that we already know which will be the most efficient technology in 2040,” he said.

“It’s a bold bet, because the combustion engine, from an environmental point of view, may become more favorable, as can be seen with cars that can now travel 100km on 2 liters of fuel.”

He also believes that the electric car “will be much more efficient than today” and that an improvement from the current average range of 250km-300km to 400km-500km would be “enough” to make them viable.

“But in reality, there are many other fuels, such as gas, hydrogen, and manufacturers are investing heavily in the self-drive car,” he added.

Cost is also an issue, with electric cars selling for thousands of US dollars more than their fossil-fueled counterparts.

The fashion for diesel cars in Britain was fueled by government incentives to reduce carbon emissions, but only worsened nitrogen dioxide levels on a more local level.

A switch to electric cars could also have negative environmental side effects, according to the experts.

Neuvy questioned how the extra electricity would be produced, whether there are enough resources to produce electric batteries, how many charging points would be needed and how the cars would be recycled.

Britain has about 4,500 public charging points, catering for about 110,000 plug-in cars on the streets out of a total of 36.7 million vehicles registered in Britain.