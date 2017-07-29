Staff writer, with agencies

BEVERAGES

Starbucks deal hits shares

Shares in food conglomerate Uni-President Enterprises Corp (統一企業) yesterday dropped 3.47 percent and those of 7-Eleven convenience store chain operator President Chain Store Corp (統一超商) lost 7.80 percent after the two companies agreed to sell their stakes in Starbucks Shanghai to Seattle-based Starbucks Corp, a move that raised investors’ concerns over the companies’ earnings growth. Daiwa-Cathay Capital Markets Co (大和國泰證券) said in a client note on Thursday that it views the deal as negative long-term for both companies given that Shanghai Starbucks has been a profitable equity investment for them.

BANKING

Loans to SMEs increase

Loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) rose NT$43.1 billion month-on-month to NT$5.869 trillion as of the end of last month, Banking Bureau data released on Thursday showed. The amount accounted for 59.68 percent of total corporate loans and 62.35 percent of total loans extended to the private sector, up 0.56 percentage points and 0.55 percentage points from the previous month respectively, the bureau said in a statement on its Web site. The underlying bad loan ratio fell 0.01 percentage points to 0.45 percent last month, the bureau said.

TELECOMS

Far EasTone nears 4G target

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信), the nation’s third-largest telecom, yesterday said its number of 4G subscribers as of the end of last month was 5.46 million, 75 percent of its total number of mobile service subscribers. The company earlier this year said that it was aiming to boost the number of 4G subscribers to 5.5 million by the end of this year. Far EasTone posted NT$21.94 billion in revenue in the second quarter, with net income of NT$2.92 billion, or earnings per share of NT$0.9.

CHIPMAKERS

NOR flash prices to rise

Memorychip maker Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子) yesterday said that short supply of NOR flash memory chips would last through the end of this year, citing strong demand. Winbond, which has a 30 percent share of the world’s NOR flash market, said chip prices would continue to rise amid a boom and outlook for this quarter is likely to be stronger than last quarter, when the company posted a net profit of NT$990 million, or earnings per share of NT$0.28, its highest in nine quarters. Second-quarter revenue grew 9 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$11.41 billion, with gross margin increasing to 32.55 percent, Winbond said. In the first half of the year, the company posted a net profit of NT$1.68 billion, up 18 percent year-on-year, or earnings per share of NT$0.47.

ELECTRONICS

Sharp back in the black

Sharp Corp yesterday said it had swung back into a profit in the second quarter thanks to Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) cost-cutting efforts, after the Taiwanese firm acquired a 66 percent stake in the Japanese electronics maker in August last year for US$3.7 billion. The recovery was mainly due to brisk sales and structural reforms, including cost-cutting, Sharp said. The firm booked a net profit of ￥14.5 billion (US$131 million) in the second quarter, reversing ￥27.5 billion net loss the previous year, while sales jumped 19.6 percent to ￥506.4 billion. The Osaka-based company left its full-year forecast unchanged, projecting ￥59 billion in net profit for the current fiscal year to March next year.