Manufacturing sector growth rebounds: TIER

Staff writer, with CNA

The nation’s manufacturing sector flashed a “yellow-blue” last month, pointing to sluggish growth, but it was an improvement from the “blue” light recorded in May, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) said yesterday.

The institute’s composite index for the manufacturing sector rose to 11.14 last month from 10.19 in May, helping it move into the “yellow-blue” category ranging between 10.5 and 13.

The improvement reflected solid economic data posted last month, including a 3.14 percent year-on-year rise in the industrial production index for last month and a 13 percent year-on-year increase in export orders, the institute said.

The stock market, which breached the 10,000-point mark in May and continued to move higher last month, also made manufacturers more optimistic, while a weaker New Taiwan dollar helped ease export-oriented manufacturers’ concerns over possible foreign-exchange losses, the institute said.

WEAKER CURRENCY

Last month, the NT dollar fell about 1.11 percent against the US dollar.

Three of the composite index’s five subindices — business environment, demand and pricing — moved higher by 0.71, 0.38 and 0.12 respectively from a month earlier, while the other two — raw material and operating costs — fell 0.22 and 0.04 respectively, the institute said.