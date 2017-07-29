Sinyi to buy plot in New Taipei City, seeks diversification

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋), the nation’s only publicly listed real-estate broker, yesterday approved plans to buy a plot of land in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) as it seeks to diversify its businesses.

The plot covers 881 ping (2,912m2) and costs NT$1.28 billion (US$42.24 million), or about NT$1.45 million per ping, the company said in a statement.

The purchase — along with three plots it purchased in February — would give Sinyi a large, L-shaped plot of land in the area, giving it more flexibility to take advantage of a nearby art zone, the company said.

Sinyi would keep searching for land to develop in and around Taipei while opening new outlets in central and southern Taiwan to raise the number of offices from 431 to 433 this year, it said.

For the first half of the year, the company posted revenue of NT$9.3 billion and net income of NT$1.24 billion, or earnings per share of NT$1.91 per share, company data showed.

The figure represented a 9 percent increase from the same period last year, Sinyi said.