Agencies

ELECTRONICS

Samsung posts record profit

Samsung Electronics Co yesterday posted record-breaking earnings, putting it on course to better rival Apple Inc’s quarterly profits as it seeks to move past a bribery scandal and a damaging recall debacle. The firm said huge sales of its new Galaxy S8 smartphone and demand for its memorychips were behind the jump in April to last month and predicted another blockbuster report for the current quarter. Net income rose to a record 10.8 trillion won (US$9.6 billion), exceeding the 9.75 trillion won average of projections compiled by Bloomberg. Operating profit soared a forecast-beating 72.9 percent from the previous year to 14.07 trillion won (US$12.6 billion), compared with consensus forecasts of US$10.6 billion for Apple.

AUTOMAKERS

Costs cut into Nissan profit

Despite robust overall sales, Nissan Motor Co said its quarterly profit dipped, squeezed by rising costs and slowing growth in China. The company yesterday said that its April-to-June net profit was ￥134.9 billion (US$1.2 billion), down 1 percent from ￥136.4 billion a year earlier. Quarterly sales climbed 4 percent to ￥2.76 trillion. The company stuck to its full-year forecast through March next year for profit of ￥535 billion on sales of ￥11.8 trillion. Yokohama-based Nissan sold 1.35 million vehicles in the quarter, up 5 percent on year.

AVIATION

Airbus first-half profit falls

Airbus SE’s first-half profit took a hit amid ongoing problems with its A400M military transporter and engine problems for its A320neo, and deliveries are down though orders are on the rise. The company yesterday said that sales in the second quarter fell, but were stable overall in the first half at 28.7 billion euros (US$33.4 billion) compared with 28.8 billion euros for the same period last year. Net income dropped to 1.5 billion euros from 1.76 billion in the first half last year. Airbus maintained its full-year forecast of delivering more than 700 planes, but said it depends on engine makers meeting commitments to fixing problems.

FOOD

Nestle first-half up 19%

Swiss food giant Nestle SA yesterday said its first-half earnings were up 19 percent due to a one-time tax expense that impacted profit a year earlier, while sales slipped as a result of divestments and currency issues. The company reported a net profit of 4.9 billion Swiss francs (US$5.1 billion) for January to last month. Total sales were down 0.3 percent at SF43 billion. Nestle, which does not break down earnings by quarter, confirmed its full-year outlook for organic growth “in the lower half of the 2 to 4 percent range.” It expects higher underlying earnings per share in constant currency.

BANKING

Deutsche’s profit recovers

Deutsche Bank AG’s second-quarter net profit rebounded to 466 million euros from a mere 20 million euros a year earlier as the bank presses on with a difficult long-term restructuring, the company announced yesterday. CEO John Cryan said the bank was making progress in cutting costs and increasing profitability, but he added that the performance “falls short of our longer-term aspirations.” The bank incurred lower costs for restructuring and litigation, and attracted 9 billion euros in investment into its retail banking and asset management businesses. Its headcount dropped by 4,600 full-time jobs from a year ago to 96,700.