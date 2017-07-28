Staff writer, with agencies

TELECOMS

CHT to add providers

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT, 中華電信), the nation’s biggest telecom, yesterday said it would introduce new local over-the-top content providers to deliver programming in the near term in order to improve its money-losing multimedia-on-demand (MOD) businesses. However, CHT president Sheih Chi-mau (謝繼茂) declined to confirm whether Television Broadcasts Satellite (TVBS) is one of the companies in talks to provide content through the MOD platform. Separately, CHT said that the number of subscribers to its 4G service last quarter rose to 7.5 million, adding that it is on track to reach a target of 8.4 million users by the end of the year. The company reported that net profit last quarter dropped 10.5 percent annually to NT$10.44 billion (US$345.1 million).

BANKING

Cathay wins 7-Eleven deal

Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) has beat CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) to secure a one-year, exclusive payment acceptance contract with President Chain Store Corp’s (統一超商) 7-Eleven convenience store chain, the Chinese-language Commercial Times reported yesterday, citing industry sources. The report said that the deal, likely to begin in the first quarter of next year, would help enlarge Cathay United’s domestic market share of payment acceptance and contribute nearly NT$10 billion in credit card spending to the bank. Cathay United, a banking subsidiary of Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), is the nation’s top bank in terms of credit card spending by its cardholders.

ELECTRONICS

Coretronic profit falls

Coretronic Corp (中強光電), a maker of LCD backlight modules, yesterday said cumulative net profit in the first half of this year declined 12.5 percent annually to NT$537 million, or NT$1.24 per share, due to the negative effect of foreign-exchange fluctuations. The company said sales in the first half dropped 12 percent year-on-year to NT$24.157 billion, but gross margin improved by 1.4 percentage points to 16.6 percent due to a better product mix. Chen Shih-yuan (陳士元), president of the company’s visual solutions business group, told investors that business this quarter would grow on the back of seasonal factors and the launch of new products.

ELECTRONICS

Huawei revenue slows

Chinese electronics giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday said that revenue in the first half of the year at its telecommunications equipment and smartphone businesses expanded at a slower pace than a year earlier. The company’s sales grew 15 percent to 283.1 billion yuan (US$42 billion) in the first six months of the year, down from a 40 percent increase a year earlier, Huawei said. Consumer sales, which includes Huawei’s smartphone unit, expanded 36.2 percent to 105.4 billion yuan, compared with last year’s 41 percent increase, it said. Huawei did not disclose profit figures.

REAL ESTATE

LKK buys ‘Walkie-Talkie’

Land Securities Group PLC and Canary Wharf Group PLC have agreed to sell the London skyscraper known as the “Walkie-Talkie” to Hong Kong-based LKK Health Products Group Ltd (李錦記健康產品集團) for ￡1.28 billion (US$1.68 billion), a statement released yesterday said. The price, a record for a single British property, is remarkable given that the building will face ongoing maintenance costs, JPMorgan Chase & Co said in a note to clients.