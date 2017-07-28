Investors respond well to DCA investments: FSC

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said that investors have responded warmly to dollar-cost averaging (DCA) investments since local securities brokerages on Jan. 16 gained approval to offer the long-term strategy.

The commission said that 16,682 retail investors have signed up for dollar-cost averaging investment at seven brokerages, contributing an estimated NT$280 million (US$9.26 million) in additional turnover on the local bourse.

The investments bypass local bourse requirements for minimum market orders of 1,000 shares, allowing more access to high-priced stocks.

Most investors have been expanding their dollar-cost averaging portfolios with fixed monthly purchases of about NT$3,000, the commission said, adding that they have more than 30 exchange traded funds and 150 local stocks to choose from.

Transaction fees are similar to normal stock trades at about NT$10 to NT$20, or 0.1425 percent of market orders, the commission said.

Forty percent of such investors are younger than 40, with 50 the average age of the bulk of retail investors on the local bourse, the commission said.

However, only two investors have purchased odd-lot shares in smartphone lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光), the most expensive stock on the bourse, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Chou Hui-mei (周惠美) told a news conference in Taipei.

The two purchased five Largan shares between them, a NT$27,600 value based on the stock’s closing price of NT$5,520 yesterday.

Cathay Securities Corp (國泰證券) and KGI Securities Co (凱基證券) are the only brokerages that offer odd-lot orders for Largan shares, Chou said.

“Due to limited liquidity, the two investors would probably have to use after-hours trading should they decide to sell their holdings,” as brokerages are not likely to purchase 955 Largan shares on their behalf to meet the 1,000-share market order requirement, Chou said.