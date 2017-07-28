LIBOR to end by 2021: regulator

Bloomberg

The London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), the benchmark underpinning more than US$350 trillion of financial products, is to be phased out by the end of 2021 as British regulators and banks look to replace the scandal-tarred indicator with a more reliable system.

Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, yesterday said that the rate is not sustainable because of a lack of transactions providing data.

LIBOR became a byword for corruption after traders were caught manipulating the benchmark, leading to about US$9 billion in fines and the conviction of several bankers.

“We do not think we will complete the journey to transaction-based benchmarks if markets continue to rely on LIBOR in its current form,” Bailey said in a speech at Bloomberg’s London headquarters.

“Panel bank support for current LIBOR until end-2021 will enable a transition that can be planned and can be executed smoothly,” he said.

LIBOR is behind securities including student loans and mortgages.

The benchmark is the average rate a group of 20 banks estimate they would be able to borrow funds from each other in five different currencies across seven time periods, submitted by a panel of lenders every morning.

Bailey, 58, said the market supporting LIBOR — where banks provide each other with unsecured lending — was no longer “sufficiently active” to determine a reliable rate and alternatives must be found.

In one currency and lending period last year there were only 15 transactions, said Bailey, who is widely seen as a candidate to be the next governor of the Bank of England.

The search for a new benchmark might lead to tighter swap markets, lower rates and richer attorneys as contracts need to be rewritten and adjusted to remove LIBOR.