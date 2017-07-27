Agencies

INDONESIA

Tax collection law passed

The government moved a step closer to recovering tens of billions of US dollars it believes Indonesians have hidden abroad after passing a law that will give tax officials access to financial data held by other countries. The parliament yesterday approved a law in lieu of a presidential decree, fulfilling a requirement to participate under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) framework. The law paves the way for Southeast Asia’s biggest economy to ramp up tax collection by getting better access to information on any assets parked in jurisdictions such as Singapore and Hong Kong. While a tax amnesty launched last year uncovered more than US$360 billion, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati estimated more tax revenue could be unlocked under the AEOI framework. Indonesia, which has a poor tax collection rate, has been facing a fiscal shortfall and needs to shore up revenue to fund an ambitious infrastructure program.

BANKING

UniCredit security breached

UniCredit SpA said about 400,000 clients were impacted by two security breaches at its Italian network. The data breaches occurred this month and last month, and in September and October last year, the bank said yesterday in an e-mailed statement. Unauthorized access through an Italian third party provider gave access to some customer data related to their personal loans. The breach involved customers having financing and consumer credit loans with UniCredit, the company said, adding that the violation gave the hackers access to personal data and IBAN numbers.

NIGERIA

Central bank holds rates

Nigeria’s central bank left its main lending rate unchanged for a sixth consecutive meeting as it seeks to hold on to gains it has made in inflation and exchange-rate stability. The Monetary Policy Committee held the key policy rate at 14 percent, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele told reporters on Tuesday in Abuja. That was in line with the forecast of all but two of 19 economists in a Bloomberg survey. While inflation in Africa’s most-populous nation slowed to 16.1 percent last month, it remained well outside the government’s 6 percent to 9 percent target range. That, and the need for a stable exchange rate, limited room for loosening policy even as Nigeria contracted for the fifth consecutive quarter in the three months through March.

INDIA

Metals boost SENSEX

The benchmark equity index headed for a record high as a broad-based rally in commodities including iron ore and copper helped metals companies advance. The S&P BSE SENSEX Index rose 0.3 percent to 32,320.97 at 10:50am in Mumbai, led by Tata Steel Ltd. An index of metals companies headed for its highest level in almost three years. Cigarette maker ITC Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd gave the biggest boost to the broad gauge. The NSE’s NIFTY 50 gained 0.3 percent to 9,994.1 after breaking through the 10,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday. A resurgence in steelmaking in China, helped by the seasonal mid-year increase in production, has sparked a 30 percent rally in iron ore since the middle of last month to top US$70 a tonne. Copper rose 2 percent, extending a rally on Tuesday that lifted it to its highest close in more than two years.