Daimler vows to fight for the survival of diesel amid technology disruption

Bloomberg

Daimler AG is conducting a thorough investigation into allegations of diesel cheating as the German automaker seeks to burnish the technology’s battered reputation amid an onslaught of negative news for an industry reeling from scandals and the pace of disruption.

The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars is keen to shore up diesel, which powers many of its lucrative sport utility vehicles and big sedans, as well as its trucks, vans and buses.

The Stuttgart, Germany-based manufacturer is counting on diesel while it invests in lowering the cost and increasing the range of battery-powered cars to meet increasingly tough environmental regulations.

“Diesel is worth fighting for,” chief executive officer Dieter Zetsche said on Wednesday.

Still, in his first public comments since allegations of decades-long collusion with other German automakers surfaced last week, he largely steered clear of the topic beyond bemoaning the string of bad news hitting the industry.

“The car industry is currently causing headlines, and they’re not good ones,” Zetsche said on a conference call with reporters. “I know a lot of people want more clarity now, but we can’t comment on speculation.”

The cartel threat, which emerged from a report in Der Spiegel on Friday, opened another set of challenges, which also include the threat of diesel driving bans, industry wide recalls rooted in Volkswagen AG’s emissions-cheating scandal and heavy investment burdens to develop self-driving electric vehicles.

The UK added to the urgency by moving to ban sales of diesel and gasoline cars by 2040 to combat air pollution.

Automakers’ fight for diesel goes beyond holding on to a tried-and-tested technology. Until consumers finally buy electric vehicles, they need diesel as it emits about one-fifth less greenhouse gases than comparable gasoline engines. Otherwise, they will not meet Europe’s tightening emissions standards and face paying fines as of the start of the next decade.

“We’re convinced, like the rest of the carmaking industry, that we’re headed toward electric mobility,” Zetsche said. “Until that happens, further reductions in CO2 will be achieved through combustion engines, and here the diesel will play a significant role.”

Daimler said a week ago that it would recall more than 3 million diesel vehicles to upgrade exhaust-system software and that it will be booking the 220 million euros (US$256 million) in costs in the third quarter.

The cloud overshadowed the boon from buyers flocking to Mercedes’s new suite of sporty models, which boosted the group’s second quarter profit 15 percent to 3.75 billion euros, the company said.

Daimler shares rose 0.4 percent to 61.29 euros as of 9:25am in Frankfurt, Germany. The stock has declined 13 percent this year, valuing the company at 65.6 billion euros.

The profit gain came even as spending on research and development in the first half jumped 19 percent as the manufacturer gears up to introduce a new line of battery-powered vehicles.

Daimler said in March that it would release 10 new electric vehicles by 2022, three years earlier than a previous target, and its working to adapt an engine plant to produce batteries.

Automakers’ shares dropped after Spiegel magazine reported that Daimler and Volkswagen informed authorities last year of discussions they had had since the 1990s that also included BMW AG.