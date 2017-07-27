US rejects HNA’s US$146m investment in Global Eagle

Bloomberg

HNA Group Co’s (海航集團) proposed US$416 million investment in an in-flight entertainment and Internet-services provider collapsed after the two companies failed to get regulatory approval from the US, in the latest setback for the acquisitive Chinese group.

The plan, in which HNA’s Beijing Shareco Technologies Co (北京喜樂航科技) would invest in Los Angeles-based Global Eagle Entertainment Inc, was terminated after failing to obtain the go-ahead from the US Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, Global Eagle said in a US regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The investment was announced in November last year.

The group, which started with a regional airline in China’s Hainan Province, has been on a buying spree, taking on at least US$73 billion of debt as it transformed from a small regional carrier into a global conglomerate with holdings including stakes in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and Deutsche Bank AG. More recently, the company has been under mounting scrutiny in China, the US and Europe over some of its purchases.

US officials are said to be reviewing HNA’s purchase of SkyBridge Capital, the hedge-fund firm founded by White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, while the European Central Bank is considering a review of the company’s stake in Deutsche Bank and Chinese regulators are assessing the risks posed by HNA and other active acquirers to the nation’s financial system. Some of the biggest US and Chinese banks have distanced themselves from the company, people familiar with the matter have said, though HNA denies that is the case.

HNA has announced more than US$40 billion of deals since the beginning of last year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Its pending transactions include the planned takeovers of Singapore-based logistics firm CWT Ltd, Glencore PLC’s oil storage business, a majority stake in Brazilian airport operator Rio de Janeiro Aeroportos SA and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd’s UDC Finance.

Shareco representatives could not immediately comment.

On Monday, Shareco filed a statement on China’s National Equities Exchange and Quotations that it decided to terminate a “material asset restructuring” transaction, without naming Global Eagle.

Shareco and Global Eagle are to continue to cooperate under an existing commercial agreement for the US company’s provision of equipment and services for in-flight entertainment and connectivity to Hainan Airlines (海南航空), Beijing Capital Airlines (首都航空) and Suparna Airlines (金鵬航空), the filing said.

The group was among several prolific Chinese acquirers of foreign assets — the others being Fosun International Ltd (復星國際), Dalian Wanda Group Co (萬達集團), Anbang Insurance Group Co (安邦保險) and the buyer of the AC Milan soccer club — whose loans have been under the scrutiny of the nation’s banking regulator.

HNA’s ownership has also been under attack from Guo Wengui (郭文貴, a fugitive Chinese tycoon who has been alleging HNA has secret ties to powerful Chinese Communist Party officials — claims denied by the company.

Guo is facing defamation lawsuits from HNA and others over his various claims.

To dispel concerns about its ownership, HNA earlier this week revealed it is controlled by two company-related charities.