Central, eastern Europe eye new areas of growth

Central and eastern Europe faces the end of an economic era.

With employment rates at record highs and workers demanding wages closer to Western levels, the cheap labor model that has driven growth since the fall of communism is on the way out.

The challenge that faces governments and companies in the region over the coming years is to find new avenues to growth.

A walkout at the Volkswagen AG factory in Bratislava last month, the first strike at a major Slovak car plant, led to a staggered 14 percent pay hike in what has become the latest and starkest sign of the shifting economic landscape.

Volkswagen was one of dozens of big Western manufacturers beating a path to Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary after the fall of communism in search of cheap labor.

The rush eastward marked the birth of an economic model that transformed the region. However, one-quarter of a century down the line, the regional labor market is running dry, with record low unemployment rates of about 3 percent to 7 percent across the region.

As a result, wages are rising faster than in the West — led by Hungary with a 12.8 percent year-on-year leap in March.

Zoroslav Smolinsky, the Volkswagen Slovakia union leader who engineered the strike, had joined the production line in 1992, when the plant had just been taken over by the German firm.

He was paid the equivalent of 75 euros (US$87.31) per month at the time.

“We could live on it,” he said. “We had to.”

Today, Volkswagen’s 12,300 workers in Bratislava earn an average of 1,804 euros per month.

However, such rates remain less than half the average Volkswagen pay packet in Germany, and Smolinsky said such huge disparity can no longer be justified.

“Times have changed,” the 48-year-old said. “We’re in the EU and have to keep up with trends and gradually narrow the gap.”

The strike was resolved with the wage increase phased over more than two years, as well as a 500 euro one-off bonus for each employee and an extra day of vacation.

Volkswagen is not alone in facing rising labor costs and strife.

French automaker Peugeot and South Korea’s Kia Motor Corp have raised wages this year in Slovakia, while Audi and Mercedes-Benz have faced strike threats in Hungary.

The moves by the automakers are particularly significant, because the auto industry represents the lion’s share of foreign investment in central and eastern Europe.

For example, Volkswagen units are the biggest companies in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, while Slovakia has become the world’s top automaker per capita, producing more than 1 million per year.

Moscow-based investment banking group Renaissance Capital said foreign investors would not abandon existing projects in the region, but new investments were likely to go elsewhere.

“Never again is central Europe likely to offer what it did in the 1990s,” it said in a note to investors.

Companies are taking steps to improve productivity via methods such as increased automation in order to offset rising costs, executives, policymakers and analysts have said.

In the longer term, some could go to other countries instead in search of cheaper labor.

Volkswagen signaled it could steer clear of Slovakia for future investments if faced with another costly showdown with workers.

Another sharp rise in wages would “threaten the stability of jobs,” Volkswagen Slovakia spokeswoman Lucia Kovarovic Makayova told reporters. “It could happen that the group gives preference to a factory with lower personnel costs when deciding on sourcing production of the next product.”