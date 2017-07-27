Ying Han to debut on Taiwan Stock Exchange

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Ying Han Technology Co Ltd (穎漢), which mainly manufactures tube and pipe-bending machines, yesterday said it is to make its debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange by the end of next month.

The company, which has paid-in capital of NT$600.4 million (US$19.75 million), plans to raise NT$75.06 million in new capital through the issuance of 7.506 million new shares in its initial public offering on the main board.

Ying Han distributes its products to customers from more than 30 countries through its 11 subsidiaries worldwide, company data showed.

Ying Han’s machines produce a wide range of components for clients in the automotive, aviation and semiconductor industries.

The Tainan-based company’s customers include Tenneco Group and Faurecia Group, one of the largest automotive parts manufacturers in the world.

Ying Han aims to reposition itself as a “smart” machinery service provider, company vice president Hu Chun-chia (胡峻嘉) told investors at a pre-inital public offering presentation in Taipei yesterday.

The firm is to allocate more resources to research and development of robotic arms to expand its market presence in the machinery industry, Hu said.

Traditional pipe-bending machines remained the largest revenue contributor last year, company data showed.

Ying Han said it hopes to raise revenue contribution of its all-electric pipe-bending machines from its current level of nearly 30 percent.