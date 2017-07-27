Taiwan Expo opens in Vietnam

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter, HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) yesterday opened its first Taiwan Expo in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City in a bid to help Taiwanese firms expand their foothold in the Vietnamese market.

The event, which is scheduled to run until tomorrow, is the first TAITRA business-to-business exhibition to present only Taiwanese products in the country.

“Taiwanese companies used to focus on manufacturing here and exporting the products. It is time to shift the focus to the domestic market,” TAITRA chairman James Huang (黃志芳) told a news conference after the opening ceremony at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center.

There are more than 6,000 Taiwanese small and medium-sized enterprises in Vietnam, Huang said, adding that Taiwanese companies’ exports from Vietnam reached US$50 billion last year, nearly one-third of Vietnam’s annual exports.

The council estimates increased demand in Vietnam for food processing machinery, agriculture and fishing technology, high-end information technology communications technology and “green” energy solutions, which are markets that Taiwanese firms have not yet sufficiently explored, Huang said citing TAITRA market research.

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) — one of the 150 firms at the expo — said it inked a distribution rights agreement with a local firm to tap into the country’s LED lighting market for industrial use.

Delta said it expects to ship between 100 and 200 industrial LED lighting products to a footwear manufacturer and a logistics operator from next quarter.

Delta plans to join the council’s exhibition in the Philippines in September to expand its reach in Southeast Asia, Delta said.

The council also hopes the three-day expo could help Taiwanese firms seeking collaboration with local companies jointly explore business potential in ASEAN markets, Huang said.

Council of Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce in Vietnam chairman Hsu Yu-lin (許玉林) called on the Taiwanese government to allocate more resources to promoting Taiwan’s image in Vietnam.

Taiwanese businesses have been operating in Vietnam for three decades, but there is still a limited understanding of Taiwan in terms of non-manufacturing products, Hsu said.