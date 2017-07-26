Agencies

AVIATION

Boeing signs with Dassault

US aerospace giant Boeing has signed a billion-dollar contract with French industrial software company Dassault Systemes to modernize its production system, Le Figaro newspaper reported yesterday. “Boeing has signed a 30-year contract worth a billion dollars, renewable every 10 years,” Le Figaro said. The partnership is to focus on the use of 3D software “to design future products, to modernize the entire production system and to deploy new services.” The software allows all stages of production, from the design to the management of subcontractors, to be organized across a single interface. “From start to finish, Boeing will drive all levels of subcontracting, from the largest to the smallest and will be able to control exchanges between its divisions and its partners,” Dassault Systemes chief executive officer Bernard Charles was quoted as saying by the paper.

INVESTMENT

LedgerX wins approval

LedgerX LLC, a cryptocurrency trading platform operator, won approval from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission to operate as a federally regulated exchange and clearing house for derivatives contracts settling in digital currencies. The New York-based company plans to offer one to six month bitcoin-to-dollars options contracts in late September to early October, LedgerX chief executive officer Paul Chou said in a telephone interview. Contracts for other digital currencies including for Ethereum’s ether are expected to follow. The commission said in a statement on Monday LedgerX would be authorized to provide clearing services for fully collateralized digital currency swaps. Regulators had granted the company authorization to trade digital currencies earlier this month. The company, which is backed by Alphabet Inc’s venture-capital arm, aims to provide institutional investors the ability to hedge against price swings in digital currencies in the same way they protect against volatility in other assets.

GERMANY

Bumper season expected

Domestic companies are gearing up for a bumper season after the summer lull. The business climate in Europe’s largest economy improved for a sixth month this month, Munich-based Ifo institute said. The index, based on a survey of 7,000 companies from manufacturing, trade and construction, rose to 116.0 from a revised 115.2 last month. That is the highest level since 1991 and compares with a median estimate in a Bloomberg survey for a drop to 114.9. Ebullient sentiment suggests the economy’s very strong performance at the start of the year is set to spill over into the second half. Steadily declining unemployment has been supporting domestic demand and the Bundesbank predicts that “lively” export demand will turn manufacturing into a leading growth driver. Ifo’s measure of economic conditions improved to 125.4 from a revised 124.2, and a gauge of expectations rose to 107.3 from 106.8.

MINING

BHP opens in Ecuador

BHP Billiton Ltd, the world’s biggest miner, has opened an office and is seeking to add staff in Ecuador as it advances a search for copper in a nation that is becoming the sector’s exploration hot-spot. Melbourne-based BHP’s local unit, Cerro Quebrado, is to spend about US$82 million on exploration, having established a base in Quito and advertised for workers. The value of Ecuador’s mining sector could rise to US$7.9 billion by 2021 from US$1.1 billion this year as major players arrive, Fitch Group’s BMI Research said.