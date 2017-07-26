Staff writer, with CNA

BANKING

Construction loans inch up

Construction loans last month totaled NT$1.668 trillion (US$54.94 billion), an increase of 0.36 percent, or NT$6 billion, from NT$1.662 trillion the previous month, the central bank said in a statement yesterday. The increase reflected a mild improvement in business confidence on the part of developers and builders, the statement said. Similarly, mortgage loans last month totaled NT$6.483 billion, a gain of 0.59 percent from a month earlier, it said, suggesting a mild rebound in property buying interest.

CHIPMAKERS

Nanya sells Micron shares

Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技), the nation’s biggest DRAM chipmaker, yesterday said it sold about 382,537 shares of Micron Technology Inc for US$12.25 million. Nanya Technology booked US$5.63 million in gains from the share disposal, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. After the sale, Nanya Technology holds a 4.07 percent share of the US memorychip giant. Nanya Technology booked about NT$4.8 billion in revenue from selling Micron shares last quarter.

SPIL’s profit doubles

Chip packager and tester Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL, 矽品精密) yesterday said net profit more than doubled to NT$2.16 billion last quarter, compared with NT$997 million in the first quarter. SPIL attributed the strong growth to nonoperating gains of NT$1.08 billion, with a net gain of NT$721 million from fair-value exchange of financial liabilities and NT$108 million in foreign-exchange gains. Gross margin dropped from 19.2 percent in the first quarter to 18.4 percent last quarter. On an annual basis, last quarter’s net profit sank 23 percent from NT$2.81 billion. Gross margin was 23.5 percent in the second quarter of last year.

SOLAR

India launches investigation

India has initiated an anti-dumping investigation on solar cell manufacturers, the Bureau of Foreign Trade said on its Web site yesterday. The probe is to look into whether imports of solar cells from Taiwan, China and Malaysia have damaged the solar industry in India from 2013 to last year, the statement said. Solar cell imports from Taiwan were worth US$51.45 million last year, taking up 1.79 percent of India’s total solar cell imports, according to customs statistics. The bureau, which is in charge of international trade policy, called on local manufacturers to cooperate with the government in preparing for future investigations.

STOCK MARKETS

TAIEX closes slightly higher

The TAIEX yesterday closed slightly higher as large-cap stocks generally stayed in the doldrums, except for smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光), which gained more than 2 percent, lending support to the broader market, dealers said. Market sentiment remained cautious as investors continued to keep a close eye on the US’ efforts to institute tax reforms and economic stimulus measures amid controversy over alleged Russian interference in last year’s US presidential election, dealers said. In addition, investors preferred to remain on the sidelines ahead of a US Federal Reserve policymaking meeting that was scheduled to start later in the day, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 1.87 points, or 0.02 percent, at 10,463.15. Turnover totaled NT$92.16 billion during the session.