Air Asia confirms plans to list on the main index

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Tainan-based Air Asia Co Ltd (亞洲航空), a leading aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul company servicing both the civilian and military markets, yesterday confirmed that it is seeking to have its shares advance from the Taipei Exchange’s Emerging Stock Market to the TAIEX.

Although the decision gained the approval of shareholders at its annual general meeting on June 19, Air Asia has not submitted an application to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company has not set a timetable for its debut on the TAIEX while its application is being reviewed by regulators, it said.

Air Asia debuted on the Emerging Stock Market on Feb. 24.

The company was founded in 1955 by Claire Chennault, a commander of the 1st American Volunteer Group — or the Flying Tigers — during World War II.

The firm became the first privately owned aircraft maintenance company in Taiwan.

In 1994, the company became a subsidiary of Taiwan Aerospace Corp (台翔).

Last year, Air Asia posted net income of NT$196 million (US$6.46 million), up from NT$98 million in 2015.

Earnings per share last year were NT$1.85, compared with NT$0.93 a year earlier.

Sales last year were NT$2.73 billion, surpassing the NT$2.12 billion it posted a year earlier, company data showed.

The data showed that 74.7 percent of Air Asia’s sales last year were derived from the domestic market.

The company is led by former Council of Labor Affairs chairman Lu Tien-lin (盧天麟).

Lu has pledged to distribute ownership of the company among employees through the planned initial public offering.