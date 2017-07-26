Amazon expands UK headquarters

Bloomberg

Amazon.com Inc is expanding the size of its new UK headquarters to support the growth of its Prime Video service in Europe.

The world’s largest online retailer is to occupy the entire 15 floors of the newly constructed tower on the edge of London, after initially having planned to only take 11.

The additional space is to house 450 new research and development recruits for its on-demand movie service.

“The UK is a fantastic place to find talent and we feel good about building a global R&D [research and development] center here,” Amazon head of UK business Doug Gurr said at the opening of the site. “We’re very confident we’ll be able to recruit everyone we need.”

Amazon joins a list of large US tech firms, including Snap Inc, Facebook Inc and Google, in doubling down on London expansion plans ahead of the UK’s departure from the EU.

As investment banks plot relocating some operations away from London, landlords are overhauling workspace historically occupied by financial firms in a bid to attract tech companies.

Amazon is expanding its space in the new building, which features a roof garden and surrounded by new cafes and restaurants, amid nervousness in the property market created by uncertainty over the nature of the UK’s divorce from the EU.

London office vacancies climbed to 5.8 percent at the end of the first quarter from 3.9 percent a year earlier, the biggest increase since 2009, Deloitte LLP said.

Amazon made Prime Video available as a standalone service in April last year as part of its strategy to retain customers.